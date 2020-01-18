Breezy trade winds and mostly dry for the holiday weekend

Breezy to locally gusty trade winds are expected through the holiday weekend. We’re also looking at mostly dry and stable conditions and mostly clear skies, with just a few very light sprinkles for windward areas. The exception will be the windward slopes of Maui and the Big Island, where moisture from a dissipating front east of the state are being blown back by the trades.
For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted through Sunday afternoon for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to elevated winds and seas. Surf will be quiet Saturday, but a a long-period north-northwest swell may bring advisory-level waves Sunday afternoon into Monday. A larger, warning-level swell is possible late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Surf will remain choppy for east shores from the trade wind swell.
