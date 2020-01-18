Big Island man allegedly robs Canadian couple he befriended

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police charged Lawrence Botelho for allegedly robbing a Canadian couple.
Police say the 31-year-old Pahoa man befriended them at Kahena Beach Park on Sunday, and offered them a place to stay along with showing them around the area.
He reportedly invited the couple over to his house for dinner and that night, and that’s when police say he threatened them at knifepoint. Botelho then allegedly took some of their belongings.
On Monday, police caught up with Botelho at a residence on Silversword Court in Ainaloa. He was found with some of their belongings in his possession.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $50,000.
“Police remind residents and visitors to exercise caution and good judgment when contacted by individuals they are not familiar with, and to secure their vehicles and do not leave items of value in them,” Hawaii Island police said in a news release.
