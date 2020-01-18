Armed with new rulings, lawmakers to once again seek Roundup ban

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, Roundup’s manufacturer has defended the product as safe and says that it does not cause cancer.
But state lawmakers are introducing new bills aimed at banning the popular weed killer.
“I think we’ve seen a lot of definitive science that it can cause chronic problems especially in developing kids," said state Rep. Chris Lee, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, who wants to bar schools from using the herbicide.
The lawmakers’ efforts are being bolstered by recent verdicts in California.
Last year, a court awarded a former groundskeeper $78 million and another man $80 million for cancer they said was caused by using Round Up.
“I don’t know how many lawsuits and judgments they need to have against them to waive the white flag and say we’re done," said state Rep. John Mizuno, the chair of the House Health Committee who has introduced a bill to ban the product outright in the state.
But Roundup’s manufacturer Bayer is appealing the civil cases and opposes the ban.
“The U.S. EPA and other regulatory authorities around the world have comprehensively and routinely reviewed glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides for more than 40 years and their conclusions consistently support the safety of glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides when used as directed,” the company said.
