After a long hiatus, Hawaii’s swordfish anglers are back in action

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s swordfish longliners are back in action for the first time in nine months.
On Friday morning, anglers aboard the vessel Lady Luck offloaded 30,000 pounds of swordfish for auction.
Hawaii’s commercial catch season was cut short back in March after fishermen hooked 17 loggerhead sea turtles ― the maximum number allowed per year.
“For the last two years, the fishery operated for about three months due to premature closure and generated around $1.5 million in landed value,” said Eric Kingma, executive director of the Hawaii Longline Association.
The swordfish industry says the fishery is healthy enough to extend year-round and boats are taking steps to reduce turtle catches.
They’re asking state lawmakers to loosen restrictions on fishing rules.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.