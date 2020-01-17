Reopening of Kakaako Waterfront Park delayed by 1 month as repair work continues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kakaako Waterfront Park was slated to reopen next month following weeks of repair work. But the project is taking longer than anticipated.
The official closure of the park began in November of 2019 and was expected to be completed in February. However, the city said the new reopening date will be pushed to March 2.
Repairs include renovations of comfort stations and the repavement of the parking lots. But the city needs more time to accommodate for additional maintenance, including concrete work, irrigation improvement, tree trimming and lighting repairs.
In October, the state agreed to pay the city $2.25 million to take ownership of three troubled parks in Kakaako, including the Kakaako Waterfront Park.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.