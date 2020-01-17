Mother pleads for help finding driver who ran her and her daughter over in Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mother and her children are traumatized after after being hit by a car in Waianae on Monday.
The suspect fled the scene and now the victims are begging anyone with information to come forward.
“I heard a loud sound coming from behind us," said 12-year-old Grace. "I went to look, it was too late, I was already flying through the air.”
Monica Maka was walking her daughter Grace to school along Waianae Valley Road when they were suddenly struck by a car they didn’t see coming.
Monica blacked out.
“I woke up and I was on the ground," she said. “I heard my kids screaming and crying and I was trying to get up to get to them. Still had no clue what was going on. I looked down and I saw my purse and there’s blood all over it.”
The car sped off as witnesses rushed to help.
“When I just got back in and buckled up my seat belt was when I heard the boom and I looked up and saw that the car was taking off and the woman was on the ground and the girl was standing up screaming for help,” said a woman who asked to remain anonymous.
Aside from being banged and bruised from head to toe, Monica has 14 staples in her head.
Grace has scrapes on her legs and the car had just missed her four-year-old son Aaron.
Monica is grateful that she and her children are alive and says while their physical injuries will get better in time, their psychological effects are far worse.
“At night, I cry in my sleep because of what happened,” Grace said. “I’m OK, just a little scared of cars now.”
"Me, whatever. But my kids,” Monica said. “The fact that someone can do that and not stop for a kid, shame on them."
Monica and Grace are asking for anyone with information about the suspect to come forward, so this doesn't happen to anyone else.
"How dare you. How dare you hurt somebody to that extent and then just keep going like your freedom is more important than our lives,” said Monica.
The witness said the car is an olive-green older model Toyota with dark tinted windows, damage to the front passenger side and no side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a reward.
