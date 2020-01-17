Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Military officials say three people were taken into custody and later released after being found with a mortar round in their vehicle at a gate to the sprawling Pearl Harbor military base. A base spokesman said Wednesday that there was no explosive material inside the round. He doesn't know what the trio planned to do but doesn't think they were trying to get on the base. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service says it was an “inert training round” and doesn't believe terrorism played a role. The Navy said the base was shut down to traffic late Tuesday while a bomb squad investigated the vehicle that appeared without authorization.