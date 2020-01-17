Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONG KONG-SAIPAN-PREGNANCY TESTS
Hong Kong airline stops pregnancy tests for Saipan travelers
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Express has apologized for requiring some passengers bound for the U.S. territory of Saipan to take pregnancy tests. The low-cost carrier says it began requiring such tests in February 2019 to ensure U.S. immigration laws were not undermined. The airline says it has suspended the practice while a review is underway. A Japanese passenger complained late last year that she felt humiliated when she was required to undergo such a test while traveling to the island. The U.S. has been seeking to prevent travelers, especially from China, from heading to Saipan and other American territories to give birth and potentially gain U.S. citizenship for their babies.
DOCTOR SHORTAGE-CRITICAL
Report says Hawaii has critically low number of doctors
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A new report says a physician shortage on Hawaii Island is approaching a critical state, falling short of the number required by the population. West Hawaii Today reported a University of Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project report says the Big Island has 230 fewer doctors than necessary. The report submitted Jan. 9 to the Legislature says the island needs at least 528 doctors. The report says there is a 24% shortage across the state, with only 2,974 doctors in a population that needs 3,483 physicians. The report concludes primary care physicians represent the biggest shortage area statewide.
GHOST NET SEARCH
Hawaii on lookout for 'ghost net' threatening area sea life
HONOLULU (AP) — Reports of a “ghost net” floating off the coast of Hawaii have mariners, pilots and residents on the lookout for the large array of netting that poses a threat to sea life. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard, state Department of Land and Natural Resources and local boating companies have all been alerted. The net was spotted west of Molokini islet Dec. 29 and a handful of nonprofit groups began planning its recovery. Poor weather has impeded searches for the drifting net, which is estimated to be 50 feet long and deep by 70 feet wide.
HAWAII-LEGISLATURE
Hawaii lawmakers vow to address high cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawmakers are opening a new session of the Hawaii Legislature with vows to address the state's punishingly high cost of living so that families don't have to abandon the islands for cheaper places. House Speaker Scott Saiki says lawmakers need to fix problems working families face on a daily basis. The House and Senate Democratic majorities and Gov. David Ige have already agreed to the outlines of the proposals. Ige says there's much to still work out, including how the state would find and train enough teachers to staff early childhood education centers. He says bold action is needed.
TOUR HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Report: Visibility low when Hawaii tour helicopter crashed
HONOLULU (AP) — A person who was near a remote Hawaii site where a tour helicopter crashed and killed seven people last month has told investigators that visibility was about 20 feet at the time because of fog and rain. The account was provided in a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report about the crash made public on Wednesday. The unidentified person was on a hiking trail in Koke'e State Park on Kauai island and described hearing a hovering helicopter followed by a high-pitched whine. The NTSB report also says the pilot was on his eighth and final scheduled 50-minute tour flight of the day.
AP-US-BASE-CLOSURE-HAWAII
3 who brought mortar round to gate at Pearl Harbor released
HONOLULU (AP) — Military officials say three people were taken into custody and later released after being found with a mortar round in their vehicle at a gate to the sprawling Pearl Harbor military base. A base spokesman said Wednesday that there was no explosive material inside the round. He doesn't know what the trio planned to do but doesn't think they were trying to get on the base. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service says it was an “inert training round” and doesn't believe terrorism played a role. The Navy said the base was shut down to traffic late Tuesday while a bomb squad investigated the vehicle that appeared without authorization.