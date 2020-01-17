HNN Forecast: Tracking a weak front then more sunshine on the way between passing showers

Good Thursday Evening. It is nice to see the sun peak through the clouds today but overall we are still facing quite a bit of cloud coverage. High and mid level clouds with thinner coverage over the western half of the state will continue today. The high pressure system north of the state will weaken through Friday ahead of an approaching cold front moving in from the northwest. Clouds and showers will develop ahead of this front with increasing shower trends through Friday. This weak cold front will sweep eastward across the island chain on Friday with high pressure building in behind the front. Expect improving weather conditions with mostly sunny skies and drier trends spreading from west to east from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Great weather conditions for outdoor activities by the weekend with sunny skies and moderate to breezy trade winds.