Forecast: Scattered showers, but much drier conditions this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High clouds continue to drift eastward away from the islands as a weakening cold front approaches the state from the northwest.
A disturbance over the islands will produce showers ahead of the front. Showers will spread eastward down the island chain reaching the Big Island by Friday afternoon.
Drier and clearing trends are forecast to develop after the front passes each island with breezy north to northeasterly trade winds as another high pressure system builds into the region.
Sunny conditions with drier trends and fair weather conditions will last through the first half of next week.
Surf along north-facing shores will trend up quickly late Friday through Saturday as a medium period north swell fills in.
Expect rough conditions along exposed shores due to the expected short periods (10-11s) and strong onshore winds. Heights may approach advisory levels up north if the seas surge higher than predicted Friday night, which is typical for these patterns.
A long-period north-northwest swell expected Sunday will likely drive surf heights up to advisory levels by Sunday night for north and west facing shores. This will hold through Monday before lowering Tuesday.
