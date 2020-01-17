Forecast: Scattered showers due today with drier conditions for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High clouds continue to drift eastward away from the islands as a weakening cold front approaches the state from the northwest. A disturbance over the islands will produce showers ahead of the front. Showers will spread eastward down the island chain reaching the Big Island by Friday afternoon. Drier and clearing trends are forecast to develop after the front passes each island with breezy north to northeasterly trade winds as another high pressure system builds into the region. Sunny conditions with drier trends and fair weather conditions will last through the first half of next week.