Famed Holei Sea Arch on Hawaii Island off limits due to cracks, instability

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The famed Holei Sea Arch at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii Island is closed until further notice because new cracks have formed, making the area unstable.
“This new development reminds us that Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is an ever-changing volcanic landscape and we appreciate the public’s understanding,” Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh said, in a statement.
The 90-foot arch is believed to be 550 years old.
The short trail from the end of Chain of Craters Road to the overlook is now roped off.
The National Park Service is warning visitors to stay away and obey the warning signs.
Chain of Craters Road, however, remains open.
