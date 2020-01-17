Daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Hawaii for discussion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is spending her Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in Hawaii.
Christine Pelosi — an attorney, author and advocate — will be holding a discussion on Friday in Honolulu.
She has a new book out all about her mom: "The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership and Politics from America's Most Powerful Woman."
The discussion and book signing will take place at the Planned Parenthood building on South Beretania Street from 5 to 7 p.m.
Her visit comes amid the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate.
