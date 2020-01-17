Daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Hawaii for discussion

Daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Hawaii for discussion
FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, Christine Pelosi, holds her daughter Bella Pelosi Kaufman, 8, as she listens to her mother, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, address the California Democratic Party Convention in Sacramento, Calif. Democratic presidential candidates are coming to court thousands of party faithful at the California Democratic Party convention on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Source: Rich Pedroncelli)
By HNN Staff | January 17, 2020 at 6:36 AM HST - Updated January 17 at 6:36 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is spending her Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in Hawaii.

Christine Pelosi — an attorney, author and advocate — will be holding a discussion on Friday in Honolulu.

She has a new book out all about her mom: "The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership and Politics from America's Most Powerful Woman."

The discussion and book signing will take place at the Planned Parenthood building on South Beretania Street from 5 to 7 p.m.

Her visit comes amid the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.