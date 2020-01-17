City: Those who died on Oahu streets last year ranged in age from 19 to 88

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 127 homeless people died on Oahu streets last year, according to a new analysis from the city Medical Examiner.
The average of age of those who died: Just 54 years old.
The release of the figures is aimed at underscoring the real health perils the homeless face ― and bolstering support for the city’s policy of “compassionate disruption."
“This is just another reminder that leaving those without homes on our streets, sidewalks, and in our parks is not humane,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
“Connecting our homeless population with services and available housing needs to remain a key focus.”
The number of homeless deaths last year is up from 120 in 2018 and 87 the year before, the city said.
Dr. Masahiko Kobayashi, the city’s medical examiner, said 10 of those who died on Oahu streets last year were murdered (up from three the year before). Substance abuse was also a frequent factor.
Kobayashi said the youngest homeless person to die on Oahu last year was 19. The oldest was 88.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.