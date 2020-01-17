City sues ex-police chief in bid to recoup $250,000 payout

City sues ex-police chief in bid to recoup $250,000 payout
former Police Louis Kealoha is now a convicted felon, which means he has to return his $250,000 city payout.
By HNN Staff | January 16, 2020 at 4:50 PM HST - Updated January 16 at 4:50 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is suing disgraced, ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha to try and get $250,000 in taxpayer dollars back ― a payout he got to leave his post.

Kealoha did not respond to the city’s October letter requesting he return the money.

[Read more: Experts: City unlikely to recoup Louis Kealoha’s $250,000 payout]

In 2017, the Honolulu Police Commission gave him the $250,000 to retire, but Kealoha isn’t holding up his end of the pay-off deal, which requires re-payment if convicted of a felony.

In June, he was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction. And in October, pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.