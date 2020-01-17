City sues ex-police chief in bid to recoup $250,000 payout

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is suing disgraced, ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha to try and get $250,000 in taxpayer dollars back ― a payout he got to leave his post.
Kealoha did not respond to the city’s October letter requesting he return the money.
In 2017, the Honolulu Police Commission gave him the $250,000 to retire, but Kealoha isn’t holding up his end of the pay-off deal, which requires re-payment if convicted of a felony.
In June, he was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction. And in October, pleaded guilty to bank fraud.
