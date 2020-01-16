2 women arrested in Indiana in death of former Kailua man

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends are mourning a former Kailua man who was shot and killed in Indiana earlier this week.
Authorities in Jay County said two women — 31-year-old Esther Stephen and 18-year-old Shelby Hiestand — were arrested on Tuesday for murder in the death of 31-year-old Shea Briar.
Court documents say Stephen was “angry” with Briar for trying to establish parental rights and get custody of their child.
The two women — both softball coaches at a high school in Ohio — invited Briar to hang out on Saturday night. They picked up him and drove him to a rural area, where Hiestand shot him, records say.
A GoFundMe page set up for Briar’s family said he is survived by his young toddler daughter, his parents, younger sister and other family members. His parents and younger sister currently live in Hawaii.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.