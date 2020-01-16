Wanted Wednesday: Alleged burglar wanted for breaking into golf course offices

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a man wanted in a burglary case.
44-year-old Steven Lumoya was arrested for second-degree burglary after an incident in August 2019.
CrimeStoppers said on Aug. 28, the manager of the Kapolei Golf Course noticed that someone broke into one of the offices and stole various items.
Through the investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Lumoya, and was later arrested. And now, they’re looking for him once again.
He has eight prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area.
To submit a tip, click here. You can also submit a tip on his whereabouts by calling 955-8300.
