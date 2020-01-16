Suspicious package at Camp Smith triggers evacuations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency officials are investigating a suspicious package at Camp Smith and have evacuated several buildings as a safety precaution.
Authorities said buildings 1, 4 and 80 at the military base were evacuated.
In a post on Facebook, officials said the suspicious package was found at the U.S. Marne Corp Forces, Pacific buildings.
People are being advised to steer clear of the base until further notice.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.