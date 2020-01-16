Manslaughter verdict handed down in deadly Kapiolani gameroom shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The gunman in a deadly Kapiolani Boulevard gameroom shooting was found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday.
Manu Sorensen was charged in the 2018 shooting death of 31-year-old Jacob Feliciano during an attempt to rob the gameroom.
Sorensen was also convicted of carrying a firearm while committing a crime. The judge today revoked his bail.
“It is the court’s finding that the defendant is a danger to the community," said Circuit Judge Faauuga Tootoo. “These are very serious charges."
Throughout the trial, Sorensen did not take the stand. But he hinted he may appeal, saying he and his attorney Dana Ishibashi often clashed over legal strategy.
The lawyer agreed that they were not working together and withdrew.
“Yes, I agree with his request. He hasn’t done anything I asked him to do throughout this whole trial," Sorensen said.
Prosecutors initially charged Sorensen with second-degree murder, where the maximum penalty is life in prison. Manslaughter carries a 20-year maximum.
But Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell said he will ask for an extended sentence that will put Sorensen behind bars for the rest of his life because he’s a danger to the public.
“We will now seek an extended term of imprisonment and to introduce evidence of his history and characteristics and prior criminal offenses,” Bell said.
Sentencing is set for March 18.
