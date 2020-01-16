Local Connection: A Fond Aloha, Rick Blangiardi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha,
After a 43-year broadcast career which began in 1977 at KGMB, the time has come for me to close this incredible chapter of my life.
I leave the men and women at Hawaii News Now — who work tirelessly and unselfishly each and everyday to serve the people of Hawaii — with the heavy heart of a fond farewell, but also with great pride and satisfaction in knowing how very special, talented and committed they are to their professions, and what that means to the future of Hawaii.
It has been a rare privilege to serve them as their general manager ever since we began Hawaii News Now at the end of October in 2009.
And to you at home, thank you for watching and supporting us through all these years. Your trust in us defines the very essence and purpose of our work.
Toward that end, thank you for allowing me to share my mana’o with you on so many different topics over the years.
I know that sometimes we shared different perspectives (and some of you were very quick to let me know,) but together it has always been very clear to me that we share a deep seeded love and concern for all that matters to our island home.
I move onto the next chapter. My most heartfelt mahalo and aloha!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.