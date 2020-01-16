Family of 5-year-old killed on Mid-Pacific Institute kayaking trip sues school

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was killed on a Mid-Pacific Institute kayaking excursion last year has sued the school for “reckless and grossly negligent conduct.”
On March 28, kindergartner Alaric Chiu was participating in the school’s spring break day camp when he drowned while kayaking off Kaaawa. Also killed was 63-year-old Maria Davis, a camp counselor.
Fire officials at the time said they were no life vests on board the two-person kayak, which was carrying a total of four people when it sank. Two other students were unharmed.
Chiu’s father, Lucius, said in a statement that the suit is aimed at preventing future tragedies.
“We trusted the school with our son, but instead they killed him," he said. “We do not want any other families to go through what we went through.”
Lawyer Jim Bickerton, of Bickerton Law Group, added that Alaric could not swim.
The family also said that the kayaking trip was unplanned and unapproved, and that school personnel on site had not been trained in water safety or emergency procedures.
“Mid-Pacific’s gross negligence and utter lack of systems created a cascade of reckless failures that caused Alaric’s senseless death,” Bickerton said, in a news release.
The suit seeks unspecified general and punitive damages.
A call to the school was not immediately returned.
The tragedy prompted the school to institute new safety measures for outings, such as hiring a certified lifeguard and reviews of all off-campus events by a school compliance and risk management director.
