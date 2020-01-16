A 4-day work week ... every week? A city councilwoman toys with the idea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some city workers could be getting 3-day weekends every week, if a new resolution catches on.
City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine introduced a measure encouraging a 4-day work week for future union contracts.
The change wouldn’t reduce employee hours worked or pay. Each working day would be stretched to 10 hours.
Pine says 30 other states and several large companies have had success with the schedule. She says it could ease traffic, reduce carbon emissions and increase productivity.
But some states haven’t been so efficient with the concept.
In Utah, lawmakers canceled it after three years because the benefits didn’t match their expectations, and residents complained about offices being closed on Fridays.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.