MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chick-fil-A is heading to the Valley Isle!
The Maui News reported Thursday that the Atlanta-based fast-food chain has filed a building permit for a spot in Puunene Shopping Center on Hookele Street.
Chick-fil-A confirmed with the Maui News that it’s looking at Maui but would not provide details on the location.
The company also filed a building permit that includes plans for a restaurant on South Beretania Street in Honolulu.
Chick-fil-A is known for its waffle fries, shakes and, of course, hand-breaded chicken.
The company, founded in 1967, has eateries in 46 states and counting.
This story may be updated.
