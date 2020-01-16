Chick-fil-A is heading to the Valley Isle!

Chick-fil-A is heading to the Valley Isle!
File photo of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Source: CNN)
By HNN Staff | January 16, 2020 at 9:52 AM HST - Updated January 16 at 9:53 AM

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chick-fil-A is heading to the Valley Isle!

The Maui News reported Thursday that the Atlanta-based fast-food chain has filed a building permit for a spot in Puunene Shopping Center on Hookele Street.

Chick-fil-A confirmed with the Maui News that it’s looking at Maui but would not provide details on the location.

The company also filed a building permit that includes plans for a restaurant on South Beretania Street in Honolulu.

Chick-fil-A is known for its waffle fries, shakes and, of course, hand-breaded chicken.

The company, founded in 1967, has eateries in 46 states and counting.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.