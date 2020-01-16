Check your mail for important information on voting in 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The election is quickly approaching, and election officials want to make sure the transition to mail-in voting is a smooth one.
The Office of Elections will be sending out over 658,000 voting mailers to active, registered voters in Hawaii. The purpose of the mailers is to confirm mailing addresses and to raise awareness about the transition.
If voters do not receive the postcard in the next seven to ten days, they’re asked to contact the county’s elections division.
“We want to remind voters that receipt of an election mailing now ensures they will receive their ballot for the upcoming election. As Hawaii transitions to voting by mail, it is important that voters keep their registration up to date, as ballots, by law, are not forwardable,” says Chief Election Officer, Scott Nago.
The Office of Elections says more than 14 percent of registered voters have outdated addresses.
Voters will receive their first mail-in ballot, 18 days before the 2020 primary election.
Click here to check your voter registration status.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.