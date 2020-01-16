After 30 years of dishing up crave-worthy sweets, scores gather for Bubbies’ last day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores packed Bubbies in Hawaii Kai on Wednesday to get their final fix of the shop’s signature homemade ice cream and desserts.
Throughout the day, staff were busy scooping up cones, cranking out milkshakes, and serving those popular mochi ice creams.
Bubbies has been in Hawaii for more than 30 years ― and 20 years in east Honolulu.
The owner of the Koko Marina store says the feeling of closing is bittersweet.
“It’s time for me to retire. More than 20 years, truly blessed,” said Winton Schoneman.
“My granddaughter is 14 years old. She lives in San Diego, and while I’m still able I want the opportunity to do a little traveling."
He added, "There are no words that can express my thankfulness. The feeling of how blessed I feel. Words just can’t tell you how I feel inside.”
Bubbies is named after its creator’s grandmother. The original University Avenue location closed about four years ago.
If you didn’t make it to the store’s last day, here’s some good news: Bubbies will still sell its mochi ice cream in Hawaii supermarkets and on the mainland.
