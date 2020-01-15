A podcast for Fido? Spotify wants to keep your lonely pooch company

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Is your dog feeling lonely? If so, Spotify says it can help.
On Wednesday, the music streaming app released some new music playlists made specifically for dogs.
According to a study conducted by Spotify, 71% of the pet owners say they have played music for their pets ― a majority of them saying they believe their pets enjoyed the music.
Pet owners in the study also said that music helped their pets relieve stress, boosted their happiness, and kept them company when they were alone.
Spotify says that it also made a podcast ― yes, a podcast ― for dogs. The podcast is made by pet experts and features ambient sounds, human voices and other relaxing music.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.