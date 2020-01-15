NTSB issues preliminary report on Kauai tour helicopter crash that killed 7

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) — The pilot of a Kauai tour helicopter that crashed Dec. 26, killing him and all six passengers onboard, was on his eighth and final flight of the day, according to a preliminary NTSB report on the incident.
The pilot didn’t make a “mayday” report or indicate any type of emergency before the crash.
Safari Helicopters, which ran the tour, initiated “flight-locating procedures” at 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 26 — 10 minutes after the helicopter was due to return to Lihue.
The chopper was found the following morning in remote, mountainous terrain inside Kokee State Park.
The NTSB said the helicopter’s pilot was last heard from at 4:45 p.m. as he reported that the helicopter was exiting Waimea Canyon and heading into Kokee State Park.
At approximately 4:57 p.m., the NTSB has said, the helicopter hit a north-facing slope at an elevation of about 3,000 feet. It came to rest about 100 feet below that.
The wreckage was consumed by fire, investigators said, but all the chopper’s main components were located within the debris field.
In addition to the 69-year-old pilot, a mother and daughter from Wisconsin and a family of four from Switzerland were killed in the crash.
Investigators have said they’ll be looking at a number of factors as they try to determine the cause of the crash, including weather conditions and the potential of mechanical issues or pilot error.
A final report could take years to complete.
