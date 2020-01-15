Lockdown lifted at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after security scare

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A security scare closed the gates at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Officials said around 10:30 p.m., security forces responded to a vehicle at Nimitz Gate that did not have authorized access to the base.
When the gate guard asked the vehicle to turn around, the guard smelled drugs and noticed potential ordnance in the car, officials said.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team reported to the scene.
There were no injuries reported.
The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.
Gates on the base were closed for approximately two hours, with no inbound or outbound traffic allowed.
The O'Malley Gate opened for inbound and outbound traffic shortly after midnight.
The Nimitz Gate reopened to all traffic just before 4 a.m.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.