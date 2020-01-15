Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The decommissioning process for one of the Mauna Kea telescopes to be removed in the coming decade remains on schedule. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the Maunakea Management Board approved environmental assessments for the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory. The observatory is one of five telescopes scheduled to be dismantled in exchange for permitting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Demonstrators blocked access to Mauna Kea from July through December, saying the Big Island project could damage land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. An officials says the observatory remains on schedule to be removed by the end of 2021.