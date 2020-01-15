Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-MARINE-ARRESTED-NEBRASKA
Marine sentenced to 3 years for illegal firearms
HONOLULU (AP) — A Marine stationed in Hawaii has pleaded guilty to possessing unlawful firearms. Ali Al-kazahg was accused of trying to bring weapons onto an Air Force base while home in Nebraska. His sentence includes three years confinement and a bad conduct discharge. His sister says the military overreacted and treated him unfairly because he's a person of color. She says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. He also pleaded guilty to fraudulent enlistment and making false official statements.
HAWAII LEGISLATURE
Hawaii lawmakers aim to boost housing, income, education
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii House and Senate leaders are introducing a long list of measures to boost housing, early childhood education and incomes. The measures are particularly focused on alleviating the struggles of Hawaii’s working families and poor. It’s the first joint bill package from the two legislative chambers since 2004. The proposals also have the support of Gov. David Ige. The measures include increasing the hourly minimum wage from the current $10.10 to $13 by 2024, making state land available for the construction of leasehold condominiums and making early childhood education available to all 3-and 4-year-olds.
HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
Hawaii County to open discussions of hazard mitigation plan
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say public meetings have been scheduled to discuss updates to Hawaii County’s multi-hazard mitigation plan. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the plan consists of the county’s hazard and risk assessment for natural disasters. Officials say the plan includes proposed projects to reduce the potential loss of life and property on the Big Island. Officials say the multi-hazard mitigation plan is required for the county to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and must be updated every five years. Public meetings have been scheduled Jan. 22, 23, 29, and 30 at four Big Island locations.
VOL-HAWAII COACH INVESTIGATED
Investigation clears Hawaii men's volleyball coach
HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii's men's volleyball coach has been cleared following an investigation into allegations he engaged in sexual misconduct several decades ago. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday the U.S. Center for SafeSport cleared Charlie Wade after a 17-month investigation. Wade was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a former female player while coaching a club volleyball team in California in the 1990s. Wade says he's thrilled investigators found nothing to the allegations and he's glad it's over. He says he's focused on coaching his team. The Rainbow Warriors leave Tuesday for their first road trip of the season.
HONOLULU BAR CLOSES-OLIVE GARDEN
Olive Garden set to open in place of Honolulu's Mai Tai Bar
HONOLULU (AP) — A popular Honolulu bar and restaurant is set to close and be replaced by a new outlet of one of the nation's biggest restaurant chains. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Mai Tai Bar and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. at Ala Moana Center are scheduled to close next month. Olive Garden plans to open its first Hawaii restaurant in the space at the state’s largest mall. The Italian restaurant company has filed a $50,000 building permit for the bar's current location at the mall. Bubba Gump Chief Operations Officer Jim DuFault said the closure is the result of a rental dispute.
OBSERVATORY-DECOMMISSIONING
Decommissioning of Hawaii mountain observatory on schedule
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The decommissioning process for one of the Mauna Kea telescopes to be removed in the coming decade remains on schedule. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the Maunakea Management Board approved environmental assessments for the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory. The observatory is one of five telescopes scheduled to be dismantled in exchange for permitting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Demonstrators blocked access to Mauna Kea from July through December, saying the Big Island project could damage land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. An officials says the observatory remains on schedule to be removed by the end of 2021.