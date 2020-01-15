Hawaii Youth Symphony alumna featured on Grammy-nominated album

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kathryn Schulmeister, a Hawaii Youth Symphony alumnus, has been nominated for a Grammy Award as a collaborating artist with American operatic soprano Susan Narucki on the album “The Edge of Silence: Works for Voice by György Kurtág.”
“HYS congratulates double bassist Kathryn Schulmeister on her Grammy nomination! Kathryn’s musicianship and career trajectory are impressive, and as an HYS alumna, she is an especially incredible role model for our aspiring youth,” said HYS president, Randy Wong, in a news release.
“We are proud to have been part of her musical upbringing in Hawaii and wish she and her colleagues the very best for the future,” he added.
Schulmeister was a member of the Hawaii Youth Symphony from 2002-2007, and the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra from 2014-2017.
After three seasons with the HSO, Schulmeister also performed with the Phoenix Symphony, the California Chamber Orchestra, Pacific Lyric Opera, the Maui Chamber Orchestra and Hawaii Operator Theater.
Schulmeister is one of the newest members of the ELISION Ensemble, Australia’s international contemporary music ensemble. She also performs as a guest with Klangforum Wien, Ensemble Dal Niente, Wild Up!, Vertixe Sonora, Fonema Consort and others.
Her musical performance ranges from classical to experimental, and is also a creative and active performer in festivals and music halls. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Contemporary Music Performance at the University of California, San Diego.
Schulmeister received her Bachelor of Music degree from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and finished her Master of Music degree at McGill University in Montréal.
This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony will be on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. HST on CBS.
