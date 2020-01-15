Governor, lawmakers announce legislative package aimed at easing Hawaii’s cost of living

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor David Ige and leaders from both chambers of the state legislature announced a major deal Tuesday that will see an increase in the state’s minimum wage, among other measures.
The agreement was announced just one day before the opening of the 2020 legislative session, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday morning. Lawmakers say the deal is the first joint House/Senate package since 2004 with strong support from Governor Ige.
“It’s about investing in our young people,” the governor said.
Under the agreement, Hawaii’s minimum wage would increase from $10.10, the current amount, to $11 by 2021, $12 by 2022, $12.50 by 2023 and $13 by 2024.
“It will help our struggling working families,” said state Sen. Brian Taniguchi.
Lawmakers say they’re trying to make it more affordable for middle class families to live in Hawaii without being forced to move out-of-state out of financial necessity ― and raising the minimum wage was not the only aspect of the plan in that regard.
The agreement also includes developer initiatives to help encourage the building of more affordable housing; a $70 million dollar investment for working class tax relief; and a refundable earned income tax credit to help with child care and other expenses.
Roughly 37-percent of the state’s population is just above the poverty line, says Norm Baker, the chief operating officer of the Aloha United Way.
“One little minor financial crisis can drive them deeper into chaos,” Baker said Tuesday.
Lawmakers are continuing to stress education-related proposals, including universal child education for 3- and 4-year-olds and moving early learning out of the domain of the Department of Education and into the Department of Human Services.
The state also intends to help build new preschools that would be operated by nonprofit and green-light new school construction.
The House and Senate will introduce identical bills later this month and expect amendments based on feedback from the public hearings.
Common Cause Hawaii says it has concerns about the package of bills that have been pre-negotiated and agreed upon.
“We are concerned about the appearance of backroom dealings,” said Sandy Ma, Executive Director, Common Cause Hawaii.
