Forecast: Lots of clouds and locally windy, but generally drier

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We won’t see much sunshine Wednesday, thanks to a low to the northwest that is bringing up considerable cloud cover from the southwest over the islands. Meanwhile, strong high pressure to the north will maintain locally windy conditions. A few showers are still expected, but more of the typical showers for windward areas that may get pushed leeward thanks to the strong winds.
Winds should weaken Wednesday as a front approaches from the northwest. Showers may also increase Thursday as as trough develops over the island. The front itself should weaken into a shear line as it reaches Kauai Friday night, and the associated band of showers will spread southeast over the smaller islands through Saturday night before stalling over the Big Island Sunday. Another strong high pressure area behind the front will bring the return of breezy trade winds.
Surf along east shores will remain elevated and rough thanks to the trade winds, and a high surf advisory remains up through Thursday morning for most east-facing shores. North shores will remain small through Friday, with a north-northwest swell filling in Friday night into Saturday. We could get advisory level surf for north shores sometime between Sunday night and Monday night. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
