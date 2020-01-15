EMS: 2 people critically injured in apparent shooting on Oahu’s west side

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting has left two people in critical condition condition Tuesday night.
The call came in sometime before 9 p.m. Police responded to Kepauala Place in Waianae.
EMS officials say they administered advance life support to two patients, both men. One man was in his 30, and EMS says the other is in his 60s or 70s.
Police sources say this incident was a drive-by shooting, and the suspect was in a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Sources also added that one of the victims was shot twice in the chest, another was shot in the neck and back.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Details are developing as the investigation is ongoing. Police remain on scene.
