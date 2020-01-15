Construction equipment worth over $100K stolen from airport construction site

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A construction site at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was burglarized late last month, and now authorities are turning to the public for tips.
CrimeStoppers along with the Department of the Attorney General are seeking tips leading to the arrest of suspects who took more than $100,000 work of construction equipment from the site.
Officials say the theft began around 11 p.m. on the night of Dec. 20, and may have continued into the weekend.
The suspects broke into the 40-acre enclosed perimeter of the Mauka Extension Project construction site. They managed to take a collection of valuable tools.
The items stolen include:
- 2019 Kawasaki Mule 4010 4x4 Green – 4 Seat Configuration
- Lincoln Electric Ranger 330 MPX Welder Red in color and accessories mounted on a tow trailer
- Lincoln Electric Ranger 250 Welder and accessories – Mounted on a heavy duty all terrain undercarriage.
- Multiple Honda Generators – 5000w, 3000w, 2200w
- Hilti (22v), DeWalt (20v and 60v), Milwaukee hand and battery powered tools, batteries and chargers.
- Hilti Rotating Laser Levels with accessories
- Hilti Hammer Drills and Concrete Chipping Devices
- Hilti Vacuums (similar to shop vacuum but for fine dust particles)
Anyone who may have tips in the case should call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Or, you can submit a tip online by clicking here.
Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
