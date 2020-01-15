An off-leash dog park is coming to Central Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pups will soon have a new place to play, leash-free, in Central Oahu.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the makai end of the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.
Once completed, the park will have separate areas for small dogs and large dogs.
City officials say it’s a project the community has been wanting for years. The Humane Society says about 40 percent of households in Central Oahu alone have a dog.
“For many years, we’ve asked the administration for new facilities and we are thrilled that finally, we do have this new dog park," Pamela Young, Co-chair of the Central Oahu Regional Park Advisory Committee said.
Officials say the dog park will cost $636,000 to build. It’s expected to open some time in the fall.
Communities are seeing more and more dog parks pop up in communities. Earlier this month, the city opened an off-leash dog park near UH Manoa.
Plus, the dog park at 'A’ala near Chinatown continues to attract happy dog families while curbing shady activity.
