Woman stabbed outside Waipahu supermarket says good Samaritans saved her life

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman whose boyfriend allegedly stabbed her outside a Waipahu grocery store last week is out of the hospital and wants to thank the women who came to her rescue. Doctors told Stacey Taylor without the good Samaritans, she would have bled to death.
“I’m really thankful to those women ... that they were willing to help a stranger like me," she said.
Taylor’s longtime boyfriend, Franklin Houser, is charged with with the assault.
Witnesses helped police find him nearby with blood on his hands and a knife in his pocket.
The couple had flown to Oahu to spend Christmas with her adult children. But shortly after their arrival, Taylor says Houser’s behavior got him booted from the house ― and later from a homeless shelter.
She says before the stabbing, Houser had never laid a hand on her.
But she believes a head injury from a bad car crash early last month changed him.
“He just wasn’t himself. Like mentally wasn’t himself,” said Taylor.
After missing their flight back to the mainland, she says Houser accused her of wanting to stay in Hawaii with her kids instead of heading back to Tennessee with him.
“Like we weren’t even really arguing. We were just having a discussion about going home,” said Taylor.
“He just grabbed me and cut me. And continued to stab me. I was like why are you doing this? What is wrong with you? No response. He just kept going.”
She managed to break free and run to the opposite side of the street ― where several women rushed to help her, keeping pressure on the worst wound until paramedics arrived.
“I would really like to say thank you because if it weren’t for them my kids wouldn’t have their mom right now," she said.
Taylor added she’s done with Houser and is planning to head back to North Carolina very soon.
In the meantime, Houser is in jail charged with second-degree assault. His bail is set at $100,000. The 39-year-old is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon for his preliminary hearing.
