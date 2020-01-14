Structural concerns lead to temporarily closure of aging Big Island post office

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Termite damage and mold are among several issues forcing the closure of a Big Island post office.
The United States Postal Service announced Monday it’ll be closing the Hakalau branch due to structural concerns.
Starting immediately, customers who receive their mail at the Hakalau location are advised to go to the Honomu Post office, which is about two miles away.
USPS says it’ll release an update on repairs but did not provide a timeline for when the Hakalau location will reopen.
