Sea Life Park, community group partner to restore limu in Hawaii’s reefs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea Life Park Hawaii and Waimanalo Limu Hui have joined forces in hopes of restoring native limu to Hawaii’s coral reefs.
Under the partnership, Sea Life Park will cultivate native limu at its east Oahu facility.
Native limu, algae, is a central part of the ecosystem but is under threat by its invasive cousins.
“This partnership is incredibly exciting as it is an effort that celebrates culture, community and conservation,” said Sea Life Park General Manager Valerie King, in a news release.
Waimanalo Limu Hui will host restoration days in which the community will gather to plant limu onto the reef at Kaiona Beach Park.
“Together we are committed to improving the ecosystem that once thrived in Waimānalo Bay,” said Waimānalo Limu Hui Board President Ikaika Rogerson, in a news release.
“It truly takes the care of the community to ensure that future generations can appreciate the beauty and history of our ahupua’a.”
For more information on the collaboration or attend the hui’s next restoration day on Jan. 25, click here.
