Repairs to storm-damaged Big Island harbor estimated to cost $8M

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state engineer estimates it will cost at least $8 million to make repairs to Kawaihae North Small Boat Harbor, which was damaged in a New Year’s Eve storm.
Large waves left the wharf structurally unsound, and the state has since condemned it.
State engineer Finn McCall said the repairing the damaged dock will cost $2 million, while repairs to breakwater could hit $6 million.
The harbor’s sister, Kawaihae South Small Boat Harbor, was not damaged in the storm.
