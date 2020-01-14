Popular fast-food chicken chain to open first Maui location

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Popular fast-food chain Jollibee is expected to open its first location on Maui on Friday, January 24.
The store will be located in Kahului at Maui Marketplace.
Jollibee is well-known for its fried chicken, but also serves spaghetti, burgers, hot dogs and more.
"We cannot wait to welcome Jollibee fans who have long waited for their turn to finally have Jollibee in their area, in addition to welcoming new foodies intrigued by our unique menu, which we fondly describe as a joyous mash-up of Western comfort food and Asian flavors," said Beth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Foods Corporation North America, Philippine Brands Group, in a news release.
Jollibee originated from the Philippines, where it has about 1,500 locations. It expanded to Hawai'i in 2010 and currently has four locations on O'ahu.
In addition to its new Maui store, the chain will open another location in Florida later this week.
The new stores are part of the brand’s plans to grow to 150 stores in the United States by 2023.
