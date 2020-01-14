Police release images of wanted bank robbery suspect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have released images from surveillance cameras of a wanted bank robbery suspect.
The robbery happened on Sept. 30 last year at the Territorial Savings Bank on Kapahulu Ave.
Police said a man walked into the bank, informed the teller he had a gun in his bag and demanded cash. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon.
The man got away in an unknown direction.
Police are hoping the newly released images will help identify the suspect. Anyone with tips should call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or submit a tip online.
