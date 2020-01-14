LSU quarterback Joe Burrow breaks Colt Brennan’s single-season touchdown record

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A nearly 14-year-old record held by former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan has fallen at the hands of this year’s Heisman Trophy winner.
Midway through the third quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Clemson, Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow threw his 59th touchdown pass of the season ― one more than the 58 Brennan threw for during the 2006 season.
The record-breaking touchdown came on a 4-yard completion to tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. The score put LSU ahead, 35-25, with 5:13 to play in the third quarter.
Though Brennan was a Heisman Trophy finalist himself during the 2007 season, when he led the University of Hawaii to an appearance in the Sugar Bowl, he turned in his most impressive statistical season actually happened the year before.
The California native completed 406 of his 559 pass attempts that season, for 5,549 yards and 58 touchdowns. He threw just 12 interceptions all season and compiled a 186.0 quarterback rating, a record that stood until Russell Wilson and Robert Griffin III both surpassed it during the 2011 football season.
