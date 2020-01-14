Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VOL-HAWAII COACH INVESTIGATED
Investigation clears Hawaii men's volleyball coach
HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii's men's volleyball coach has been cleared following an investigation into allegations he engaged in sexual misconduct several decades ago. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday the U.S. Center for SafeSport cleared Charlie Wade after a 17-month investigation. Wade was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a former female player while coaching a club volleyball team in California in the 1990s. Wade says he's thrilled investigators found nothing to the allegations and he's glad it's over. He says he's focused on coaching his team. The Rainbow Warriors leave Tuesday for their first road trip of the season.
OBSERVATORY-DECOMMISSIONING
Decommissioning of Hawaii mountain observatory on schedule
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The decommissioning process for one of the Mauna Kea telescopes to be removed in the coming decade remains on schedule. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the Maunakea Management Board approved environmental assessments for the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory. The observatory is one of five telescopes scheduled to be dismantled in exchange for permitting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Demonstrators blocked access to Mauna Kea from July through December, saying the Big Island project could damage land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians. An officials says the observatory remains on schedule to be removed by the end of 2021.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING-LAWSUIT
Neighbors sue to block Hawaii affordable housing complex
HONOLULU (AP) — Residents near a planned affordable housing project in Hawaii have filed a lawsuit to prevent construction of the apartment complex. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported neighbors of the proposed Hale Makana O Maili project on Oahu say the complex is out of place and not correctly permitted. The Maili residents established a nonprofit group and filed a lawsuit against the city and Laulima Development in November. The group members say their property values and well-being will be diminished if the project is completed. Developers say they are trying to be sensitive to the character of the neighborhood by limiting building heights.
AP-US-AIRPLANE-PASSENGER-DEATH
Australia-bound flight lands in Honolulu with dead passenger
HONOLULU (AP) — An Air Canada flight bound for Australia landed in Honolulu with a dead passenger. The airline says the flight from Vancouver to Brisbane diverted to Honolulu Saturday because of a medical emergency. The Honolulu medical examiner's office says a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead when the flight landed. A nonprofit that helps Hawaii visitors in distress says the man was sick prior to the flight. An autopsy will be conducted. There were 257 passengers on the flight who needed to stay in Honolulu overnight.
AP-US-GAS-PRICES
Gas prices jump 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 in past 3 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped. The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston. The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.
MAYOR'S LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
Hawaii County mayor identifies 6 legislative priorities
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The mayor of Hawaii County has identified six legislative priorities including tackling health-care costs and homelessness ahead of a scheduled meeting to begin the regular legislative session. West Hawaii Today reported Friday that the Senate Ways and Means Committee and House Finance Committee have scheduled a joint informational session Wednesday with all four county mayors in Honolulu. Mayor Harry Kim says a top priority is helping make health care more affordable by exempting private health-care providers from the general excise tax. Officials say replacing cesspools with a sewer system is also on the list of priorities after health officials confirmed more than half of the cesspools statewide are on the Big Island.