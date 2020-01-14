‘It’s all about giving back’: Dozens line up for free Oahu Golf Apparel on final day of Sony Open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although the holiday season has past, one local apparel company is keeping the gift of giving--going into 2020.
Oahu Golf Apparel or 'OGA’ spent their afternoon during the final round of the Sony Open, donating free merchandise to local community members who attended the event.
The growing apparel company was started by Tim Hazelgrove four years ago, and seeks out opportunities to give back to the community whenever they can.
“You have to give back,” said Hazelgrove. “People have to give, so many people are about receiving, so I along with my business partner brought our kids down an if you teach them at a young age to give back, they’ll grow into great human beings.”
This year’s Sony Open marked the third consecutive year Oahu Golf Apparel has gifted free merchandise at the event, and the line gets longer every year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.