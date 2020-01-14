HNN Forecast: Here comes the sun! At first peek-a-boo sunshine then some more on the way between passing showers

Where's the sun?! A stubborn disturbance is bringing clouds over the state. It is the same system that brought the rain over the weekend.
This stormy disturbance far northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to drift away from the state with a high pressure system north of the islands keeps breezy to locally windy trade winds in place through Wednesday. A cold front moves into the region from the northwest on Thursday, decreasing wind speeds and trending showers higher. Wet trade winds will continue through Saturday with much drier conditions developing behind the front with a return to breezy trade winds by Sunday. Drier weather conditions will continue into the first half of next week.
Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain rough, likely holding at or above the advisory level (8 ft) through Wednesday. A downward trend is expected through the second half of the week as the winds relax.
Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Friday, then trend up Friday night through the weekend as a medium period, north-northwest swell fills in. Back-to-back north-northwest swells will be possible Sunday into early next week as a couple of gales spin-up Thursday through Saturday over the north and northwest Pacific.
