Hawaii man celebrating the big 100 gets surprise party at his favorite spot: 24-hour Fitness

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauoli la hanau to Dr. James Chou, who just reached a magnificent milestone!
On Monday, the Hawaii man born in 1920 celebrated his 100th birthday.
And what better place to celebrate turning 100 years old than at his favorite gym. Dr. Chou was showered with lei and greeted by his family and friends at a surprise birthday party at the Pearl City 24-Hour Fitness.
His secret to a long life includes physical fitness — and plenty of it.
Chou works out nearly every day of the week with a 10-minute warm up on the treadmill. Following that, he gets in a full body workout for 45 minutes.
He was born in China and met his wife during WWII when he arrived in the U.S. with the Chinese Air Force.
Over the years, he worked for the sugar plantation on Maui before moving to Oahu in the 50s.
Chou also invested greatly in his education. He earned his Master’s from Georgia Tech and PhD from Oklahoma State. At age 68, he retired from his job as a Professor of Engineering at UH Manoa.
When he retired, he knew fitness had to become his new focus. He was 20 pounds overweight and diabetic. So, he joined 24-hour Fitness with his son, and he dropped the pounds with daily commitment and hard work.
Some words of advice from the man with wisdom and experience: “You need to be nice to people. Every action receives a reaction.”
When asked about sharing more words of wisdom, he said, “Every day is a new day. Concentration, Perseverance, and Open-Mindedness.”
