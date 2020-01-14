Governor approves new rules for management of Mauna Kea

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Monday approved long overdue rules for the management of Mauna Kea.
The rules govern all aspects of the mountain — not just telescopes — but also commercial and visitor access as well as protection of natural and cultural resources.
They were approved last November by the University of Hawaii Board of Regents after hearing from 99 people over 11 hours at UH Hilo.
[To view the proposed rules, click here. They can be found on page 627.]
Of the more than 100 people who signed up to testify at that meeting, most were against the proposal.
Critics said the rules would limit cultural practitioners.
With the governor’s approval, the rules will take effect in 10 days.
