Businesswoman Choon James announces run for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Small businesswoman and frequent city critic Choon James announced Monday she’s running for Honolulu mayor.
“I love our island home,” she said, speaking in front of a group of supporters. “We all deserve to live in a safe and happy and prosperous place.”
James said she wants to focus on affordable housing, the environment and city planning.
She’s entering an already-crowded race for the seat.
Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, City Council members Ron Menor and Kymberly Pine and business executive Keith Amemiya have already launched mayoral campaigns or indicated plans to run.
And HNN General Manager Rick Blangiardi has said he’s considering a run for mayor.
