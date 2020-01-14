Breezy trades persist with drier conditions taking over

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier trends remain in the forecast as the upper low drifts northward away from the Hawaiian Islands. A strong high pressure system remains in place north of the state keeping breezy to locally windy trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday. Wind speeds will trend lower from Wednesday through Friday as a cold front moves into the region from the northwest. Wet weather returns for Friday and Saturday as the cold front moves down the island chain. Breezy trades will build in with the front on Saturday with drier trade wind conditions for Sunday and Monday.