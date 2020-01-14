Breezy trades persist with drier conditions taking over

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier trends remain in the forecast as the upper low drifts northward away from the Hawaiian Islands. A strong high pressure system remains in place north of the state keeping breezy to locally windy trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday. Wind speeds will trend lower from Wednesday through Friday as a cold front moves into the region from the northwest. Wet weather returns for Friday and Saturday as the cold front moves down the island chain. Breezy trades will build in with the front on Saturday with drier trade wind conditions for Sunday and Monday.
Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain rough, likely holding at or above the advisory level (8 ft) through Wednesday. A downward trend is expected Wednesday night through the second half of the week as the winds relax locally and upstream.
Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Friday, then trend up Friday night through the weekend as a medium period north-northwest swell fills in. Back-to-back north-northwest swells will be possible Sunday into early next week as a couple of gales spin-up Thursday through Saturday over the north and northwest Pacific. If this scenario materializes as projected, advisory-level surf will be possible for north facing shores sometime between Sunday night and Monday night as the second (long period) swell in the series fills in.
