Woman, 18, killed in pedestrian crash in Windward Oahu

KAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Windward Oahu on Sunday night, authorities say.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near the Olomana Fire Station.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 2004 Nissan, driven by an 18-year-old man, was heading eastbound when it crashed into the woman who was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk.
Police said she suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing, but police said at this time speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
A portion of Kalanianaole Highway was shut down for several hours, but the roadway has since been reopened.
This marks the third traffic death on Oahu so far this year.
