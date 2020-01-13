Police investigating after shooting leaves man seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was dropped off at the Kuakini Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics transferred the man ― who was in serious condition ― to the Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment.
Police sources told Hawaii News Now that the shooting happened on Kewalo Street, but further details were not immediately available.
The victim in the shooting is apparently not cooperating with officers.
